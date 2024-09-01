Surprising Royals Land Former Batting Champ To Add Offensive Spark
The Kansas City Royals certainly have surprised the baseball world this season.
Kansas City lost 106 games in 2023 but has completely turned things around this season. The Royals spent the offseason making strategic signings to improve the club without breaking the bank and they clearly have worked out.
If the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season ended today, Kansas City would be in the playoffs. The Royals currently hold the No. 2 American League Wild Card sport with an impressive 75-62 record.
The Royals clearly know that they are right on the cusp of making it back to the postseason and have been busy making moves lately in order to help add needed depth. It has been said throughout the season that the Royals could use a boost in the outfield and they recently addressed the spot by placing a claim on former St. Louis Cardinals journeyman outfielder Tommy Pham.
Kansas City didn't stop there. The Royals recently got some bad news with first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino set to miss time with an injury. In response, the Royal reportedly are acquiring infielder Yuli Gurriel from the Atlanta Braves, according to Major League Baseball insider Francys Romero.
"Sources: Yuli Gurriel is on his way to Houston to report with the Kansas City Royals," Romero said. "Yuli is back."
Gurriel has spent time in the Braves' farm system this season and appeared in 75 games with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. Over that stretch, he slashed .292/.378/.485 with 12 home runs and 48 RBIs.
