Royals Could Target Marlins Slugger Facing Uncertain Future To Boost Offense
The Kansas City Royals have some work to do with their offense. That is what ultimately let them down in the American League Division Series when they were eliminated by the New York Yankees.
Even after acquiring Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for right-hander Brady Singer, they have some holes to fill. Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., there isn't too much firepower.
The Royals can fix this by potentially making a trade. Max Rieper of SB Nation made a list of potential trade candidates that could help the Royals boost their offense for 2025, and among them was Miami Marlins slugger Jake Burger.
"Jake Burger was a first round pick by the White Sox out of Missouri State. They traded him to the Marlins in 2023 and Burger has smacked 63 home runs over the last two seasons," Rieper wrote. "He hit .250/.301/.460 with 29 home runs this year in Miami, but with a change in the front office, he is likely available. Burger is a poor defender at third and spends most of his time at first base now. He strikes out a lot but has a lot of power from the right side and many controllable years left.
With first base already being filled by Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals wouldn't have a fit for Burger there. They could put him at third base or potentially even use him as a designated hitter.
He brings solid power from the right side of the plate and could significantly bolster the lineup.
