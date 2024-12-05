Red Sox $90 Million Slugger, Facing Uncertain Future, Could Be Royals Trade Target
There's no hiding the fact that the Kansas City Royals have holes on offense. How will they go about fixing them?
Last season, the Royals had two major issues: There was no one to get on base in front of Bobby Witt Jr., and not enough options to drive in runs behind him. In short, the lineup was too heavily concentrated in one superstar, which Kansas City desperately needs to change.
Kansas City already made one trade this winter, acquiring Jonathan India from the Reds to be their new leadoff hitter. If they made another trade, perhaps they could land a new bat to protect Witt in the middle of their order.
Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox is an interesting fit for Kansas City. He's on an expensive contract, and though he doesn't fit with what the Red Sox have going on right now, he's undeniably a talented hitter with the potential to keep improving.
On Thursday, Max Rieper of Royals Review named Yoshida as a trade candidate for the Royals, noting that Boston is likely to at least explore trades for the Japanese star.
"Masataka Yoshida was signed to a five-year, $90 million deal by the Red Sox, but he hasn’t hit for the kind of power they expected and they may look to shake up the lineup," Rieper said.
"The 31-year-old hit just 10 home runs, but he does show a terrific ability to get on base with a line of .280/.349/.415 and one of the lowest chase rates. His defense is subpar and he has been limited to DH duties. He will earn $18.6 million in each of the next three seasons."
There's one good reason for the Royals to pursue Yoshida in spite of any drawbacks he might bring. He's absolutely raked at Kauffman Stadium thus far in his career. In six games in KC, Yoshida is 10-for-21 with two homers, two doubles, and seven RBI.
Presumably, the Red Sox would have to eat some money in the deal, especially with Yoshida possibly unavailable for Opening Day due to labrum surgery in October. That's fantastic news for the Royals, who might be the ideal team to unlock the version of Yoshida that the Red Sox hoped he could be.
