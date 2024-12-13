Royals Could Target Mets Former Top Prospect To Fill Offensive Needs
The Kansas City Royals have a little bit of work to do this offseason. After rising from 106 losses in 2023 to win 86 and secure the second American League Wild Card spot, they fell short in the ALDS against the eventual AL champion New York Yankees.
Following their ALDS loss, they got straight to work, re-signing veteran Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract and trading right-hander Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.
Kansas City still has some work to do though. They need help on the offensive side, as that is largely what failed them in the postseason against the Bronx Bombers. They could accomplish this via trade or free agency, but doing it via trade seems more likely.
Max Rieper of SB Nation notes that they could potentially look into trading for Brett Baty, who was once a top prospect with the New York Mets but has been crowded out by Mark Vientos.
"Brett Baty is a more interesting possibility, someone that would likely start at third base for the Royals if they picked him up," Rieper wrote. "He had early prospect status, but the tools never seemed to translate into loud numbers in the minors.
Baty hit just .229 with four home runs, 16 RBI and an underwhelming .633 OPS. However, he might benefit from a fresh start in Kansas City. They need help from the left side of the plate and if he can reach his potential the Royals could improve offensively.
More MLB: Why Cubs $85 Million Slugger Would Be Perfect Royals Blockbuster Trade Addition