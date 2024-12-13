Why Cubs $85 Million Slugger Would Be Perfect Royals Blockbuster Trade Addition
The Kansas City Royals need a middle-of-the-order bat. Let's find them one.
Batting behind Bobby Witt Jr. is a unique privilege, but the Royals don't have many stars worth the honor. Salvador Perez is an excellent hitter and Vinnie Pasquantino is above average, but those are the only two other players in the 2024 lineup you'd even think about using the word "star" to describe.
With the American League as weak as it is right now, the Royals have an opportunity to pounce. But they can't capitalize on it if Witt is the only one doing any damage at the plate.
The Royals have been reportedly combing the trade market to help lengthen their lineup this winter, after already acquiring Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds to be their new leadoff hitter. And there's one name on the trade market that makes the most sense as a fit.
The Chicago Cubs have too many outfielders, and trading right fielder Seiya Suzuki seems like a realistic possibility this winter. That should ring alarm bells for the Royals, and perhaps it has already, because Suzuki's .848 OPS would have been the second-best on the team behind Witt this season.
Suzuki is entering the second-to-last year of the five-year, $85 million deal he signed with the Cubs, which would put the Royals on the hook for $19 million in each of the next two seasons. If they include better-than-average prospects in the deal, they might be able to get Chicago to eat some of that money.
Suzuki also has a full no-trade clause, which his agent has said he has an "open mind" about waiving, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. Entering his age-30 season, Suzuki is likely all about winning at this point, and Kansas City has an open path to contending in the AL Central.
From everything the Royals are saying, adding $19 million to the payroll seems highly unrealistic this winter. But this is a dream scenario, and we're urging ownership to have a change of heart. The AL is more wide-open than ever, and Suzuki could help the Royals become bona-fide contenders.
Crazier things have certainly happened. If the Royals really want to go all-in, this is the type of move they have to consider.
More MLB: Phillies $36 Million All-Star Would Be Dream Free-Agent Signing For Royals