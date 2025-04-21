Royals Cut Ties With 19-Year-Old Hurler, Finalize Recent Deal With Brewers
Before taking the field on Monday, the Kansas City Royals handled an important bit of administrative business in the front office.
Near the end of spring training, the Royals acquired veteran outfielder Mark Canha from the Milwaukee Brewers. It's a small sample size, but so far, Canha has been good in Kansas City, going seven for his first 18 with two doubles and two walks.
Canha was in camp with the Brewers on a non-roster invitation, so all the Royals owed in return for the 11-year veteran was a player to be named later. They chose that player on Monday, which could wind up having implications for Kansas City, but likely not for several years.
On Monday, the Royals sent 19-year-old right-handed pitcher Cesar Espinal to the Brewers to finalize the Canha trade. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was the first to report the news of the decision.
Espinal, a Venezuela native, was pitching in the rookie-level Dominican Summer League for Kansas City. He has pitched 73 professional innings, to the tune of a 3.95 ERA, 44 walks, 73 strikeouts, and a .245 opponent batting average.
Canha is 36, so this could very well be his only season in Kansas City. He's having an impact so far, albeit during a tiny sample, but if the Royals don't make the playoffs, he'll barely be a footnote in franchise history.
There's no guarantee Espinal ever makes it to the majors, so the chance the Royals wind up regretting the trade, on the whole, are minimal. But the Brewers did well to grab a lottery ticket here, and if that lottery ticket hits, Kansas City will remember Espinal as the one who got away.
