Royals Deemed 'Surprise Landing Spot' For Dodgers' Projected $63 Million World Series Ace
The Kansas City Royals haven't been major players in free agency this year, especially since the Winter Meetings began in early December.
What resources the Royals have used, though, have mainly gone towards helping the pitching staff. Plus, re-signing both Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen allowed the Royals to sacrifice a starting pitcher, Brady Singer, to acquire a new leadoff hitter in Jonathan India.
With Spring Training poking over the horizon and the Royals not looking like clear favorites in a crowded American League Central, is there still a shot Kansas City could make a bid for a premier free agent?
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller named the Royals as the "surprise team" who could nab Los Angeles Dodgers World Series ace Jack Flaherty, who remains unsigned after a season with 194 strikeouts and a 3.17 ERA.
"The Royals' $115.7M projected payroll is effectively identical to where they began last season ($115.4M), and maybe that's as high as they're willing to go," Miller wrote. "But they did have an average (Opening Day) payroll of $132.2M from 2016-18 and plausibly could stand to make a Flaherty-sized splash."
"And, goodness, what a rotation they would have at that point. They already had both Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans returning, and they also re-signed both Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen. Add Flaherty to that mix, and suddenly, we're not so worried about the lack of bats (aside from Bobby Witt Jr.'s) that strike fear into the hearts of opponents."
While some teams are looking at Flaherty as a potential number-one or two starter, the 29-year-old righty would fit beautifully as Kansas City's number-three. A rotation that powerful would almost certainly make the Royals the top Central team in every preseason power ranking.
Now, the downside. Flaherty is projected for a three-year, $63 million deal by Spotrac, which would balloon the Royals' payroll close to $140 million if they signed no one else. Plus, the team's bigger need is offense, though going all-in on a pitching staff is never a bad idea.
Calling the Royals a "surprise team" is also hinting that the odds are long, so it's unfair to fault Miller for getting fans' hopes too high. And crazier things have also happened before throughout the history of free agency.
