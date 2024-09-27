Inside The Royals

Royals' Dominant Starting Rotation Was 'Biggest Shocker' Of 2024, Report Says

Who could have seen this one coming?

Sep 10, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) looks back during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
There's more than enough credit to go around for the Kansas City Royals' remarkable turnaround.

With one more win or one more loss by the Minnesota Twins, the Royals will lock up a playoff berth that few outside the Kansas City clubhouse saw coming. A year after finishing with the second-worst record in Major League Baseball, the Royals have a chance to shock the world in October.

It's easy to single out superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who will likely finish second in American League Most Valuable Player voting. There's also veteran catcher and captain Salvador Perez, who continues to rake as he nears his mid-30s.

However, nothing has boosted the Royals in 2024 quite like their starting rotation. On Friday, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named the "biggest shocker" for each MLB team in 2024, and the rotation's success was his pick for Kansas City.

"There really isn't a better explanation for how the Royals have gone from 106-game losers in 2023 to the doorstep of the playoffs in 2024," Rymer said.

"Their rotation's ERA has gone from 5.23 all the way down to 3.57, and not merely because of newcomers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha. Cole Ragans' breakout is ongoing, and Brady Singer's return to form is one of the more under-covered stories of the season."

The "biggest shocker" moniker applies to the Royals because of the variety of ways in which their starting rotation has succeeded. All four starters named above have been unlikely success stories, and all for completely different reasons.

Lugo became a full-time starter for the first time at age 33, then made his first All-Star team this year at 34. The Royals' other All-Star, Ragans, had two Tommy John surgeries before becoming an established major-leaguer.

Meanwhile, Wacha once looked finished in Tampa Bay before reviving his career in Boston. And Singer, a former top prospect, went through all sorts of struggles before finally establishing himself as a true force this year.

Four pitchers, four different stories, and four arms opposing hitters won't be eager to face this October. With the collective strength of their starting rotation powering them, the Royals could make some unexpected noise in the American League playoffs.

