Royals Fan-Favorite Slugger 'Breaks' Major $40 Million NFL Free-Agent Signing
Vinnie Pasquantino. Kansas City Royals first baseman. Affectionately known as the "Pasquatch." And... NFL insider?
Pasquantino has become a fan-favorite not only in Kansas City, but across Major League Baseball. He's one of the game's most colorful personalities, and he frequently takes to social media to share his thoughts not only about baseball, bur other things that interest him as well.
One of those things is the New York Jets, who Pasquantino has supported since childhood. In typical Pasquantino fashion, the first baseman is a fan of the team not because he grew up anywhere near the Big Apple, but because he and the Jets' former quarterback, Vinny Testaverde, share a first name.
Pasquantino has posted about the Jets before, but on Monday, he took his football resume to a new level. He "reported" that the Jets were signing a new quarterback before he put his phone away for Kansas City's spring training game... and returned to find that the signing in question actually happened.
"Justin Fields to the Jets. Sources: me???" Pasquantino posted Monday morning on X. "2 years 35 million??? Ok going to the cages to start my day."
Pasquantino's post went up at 12:22 p.m. EST (9:22 a.m. in Arizona, where the Royals were taking on the Cleveland Guardians later in the day. At 2:42 EST, ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted that Fields was indeed signing with the Jets for two years, $40 million.
Presumably, Pasquantino believes Fields can help his favorite team escape the cellar of the AFC, after a 5-12 season. The Jets now own the NFL's longest active playoff drought (14 years), and they let legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers go earlier this offseason after a chaotic two-year tenure.
Will Fields credit Pasquantino for breaking the news of his signing before the "mainstream media?" Hopefully, the QB can look past the first baseman shortchanging him on the actual salary.
