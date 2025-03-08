Royals Farm System Ranked 23rd Heading Into 2025
The Kansas City Royals are heading into the 2025 with a strong roster in place after making some key additions in the offseason.
Most of their work was done on the pitching side, with Michael Wacha, Carlos Estevez and Michael Lorenzen signing contracts, while they also traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.
However, not all of the focus should be on the Major League roster. They have some young talent that is ready to make an impact soon., including top prospect Jac Caglianone.
Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra ranked Kansas City's farm system 23rd out of all 30 Major League teams.
"Caglianone will be one of the most closely followed prospects in 2025 as he transitions to full-time hitter status, and Mitchell and Jensen are two intriguing entrants in the derby to be Salvador Perez’s future replacement behind the dish in Kansas City. The Royals have also enjoyed breakouts from Top 10 prospects Noah Cameron and Steven Zobac to breathe life into their pitching pipeline. But outside those top three, there aren’t many prospects who look like surefire starting position players or much beyond the No. 4 spot in future MLB rotations."
The Royals are ranked low on the list, but there is plenty of promise with prospects like Caglianone, Cameron and Zobac. If those three can make an impact soon, the Royals should be in good shape.
Even with a low ranking, Kansas City's farm system isn't in a bad spot. We'll see how their top three prospects fare in 2025.
