Royals Farm System Receives Low Grade As 2025 Ends
The Kansas City Royals missed the postseason in 2025 after winning 86 games in 2024 and clinching the second American League Wild Card spot. They fell flat in 2025 thanks in large part to their offense. The pitching carried the load this year, but could only do so much to keep them afloat. Now, the Royals will hope to finish this season strong and go into 2026 with a better ballclub.
The Royals saw a lot of new faces this year that came from within the farm system. Players like Noah Cameron, Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen made their Major League debuts this season.
With just one weekend remaining in the 2025 regular season, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report made a final rankings list of each team's farm system. The Royals ranked low at No. 23.
Royals Farm System Ranked No. 23 As 2025 Closes
"The Royals welcomed Jac Caglianone and Noah Cameron to the MLB team, but still climbed in the rankings thanks to a solid draft haul and breakout performances from teenage pitchers David Shields and Kendry Chourio," Reuter wrote.
"Carter Jensen will enter 2026 still carrying prospect status, but he has made a splash in his first big league action, hitting .304/.385/.565 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 RBI in 16 games."
The Royals may have missed the postseason, but they have a lot of promising young players in their system. They did well in the draft this past summer, and a lot of prospects took steps forward in 2025.
And the next crop of players from within the system has emerged at the Major League level, giving the Royals a chance to potentially build around more stars in the future.
While the system ranks low out of all 30 Major League teams, they have taken some very important steps forward, but they'll likely need another strong draft in 2026 to continue to rise.
Other prospects in the system include Blake Mitchell, Josh Hammond, Yandel Ricardo, Sean Gamble, Drew Beam, Ben Kudrna and Ramon Ramirez.
If the Royals are hoping to bounce back into contention in 2026, then they'll need more young players to take steps forward.
It will be interesting to see how the offseason plays out and what the Royals farm system will look like at the beginning of 2026.
