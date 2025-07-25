Royals Former All-Star Pitcher Predicted To Join Dodgers In Deadline Blockbuster
The Kansas City Royals won 86 games in 2024 and secured the second American League Wild Card spot. However, they are not having the same luck in 2025.
They enter play on Friday at 50-53, 9 1/2 games back in the AL Central and 4 1/2 back in the Wild Card race with four teams ahead of them. In all likelihood, the Royals are not a clear contender and will end up selling.
One of the biggest pieces they can trade is veteran starting pitcher Seth Lugo. He can become a free agent at the end of the year if he does not exercise his player option.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicts that Lugo will end up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Even at 35, Lugo is among the top innings eaters in the league. He logged 206.2 innings last year, and he's averaged just about six innings per start through 19 outings this year," Rymer wrote
"Lest we overlook it, his ERA for the last two seasons comes in a hair under 3.00 at 2.98. He isn't a Big Stuff Guy the likes of which the Dodgers tend to favor, but he isn't a Kauffman creation, either. For the last two seasons, he has a 2.91 ERA on the road and a 3.05 ERA at home."
Lugo is 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 3.1 WAR in 19 starts. He has also recorded 99 strikeouts over 113 innings pitched.
The Dodgers have the prospects to pull off a deal for the former All-Star. We'll see if they can make the Royals a compelling offer.
