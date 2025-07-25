Red Sox-Royals Involved In 1-For-1 All-Star Mock Trade From MLB Reporter
The idea that the Kansas City Royals could trade starting pitching for offense has lingered throughout trade deadline season.
For the second year in a row, the Royals' pitching staff far outstrips the offense, with the starting rotation in particular showing up on a nightly basis. As Thursday's deadline approaches, the idea that the Royals should capitalize on that strength to improve an obvious weakness has persisted.
Most have identified Seth Lugo as the most likely starter to go, because he has an opt-out after this season and a track record that contending teams will love. But what if Kris Bubic, who only has one extra year of team control, is the trade bait that reels in a bigger fish?
Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports believes there's a world in which the Royals could swap Bubic straight-up for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, a 2024 All-Star who would be under team control through the 2028 season.
"(Bubic) would balance out Boston’s righty-heavy rotation; Crochet is currently the only lefty. Also, the 27-year-old southpaw hits free agency after next season, meaning Boston would have him for multiple playoff runs," wrote Mintz.
"Kansas City, on the other hand, is desperate for offense. Duran is under control through the end of 2028 and would give the Royals the potent outfield stick they need for this season and beyond. There’s a chance, given the two extra years of control with Duran, that K.C. would need to toss in a prospect to even things out, but this deal is a win for both sides."
Bubic has been more valuable to the Royals than Duran has to the Red Sox this year in terms of wins above replacement (3.2 to 1.7, per Fangraphs). However, Duran was a near-seven-win player last year, and the Royals would have him for more than twice as long as the Red Sox would have Bubic.
It might not happen at this deadline, and it might not happen at all. But for a Royals team that can't find a left fielder or a reliable leadoff hitter for the life of them, it's definitely worth a discussion.
