Royals Have Third All-Star As $22 Million Man Replaces Rangers' Jacob deGrom

Carlos Estévez is heading to Atlanta.

Jun 20, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) celebrates after the Royals beat the San Diego Padres 6-5 at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Make it three All-Stars for the Kansas City Royals.

The All-Star Game rosters were revealed on Sunday, but inevitably, players have been pulling out of the festivities all week. Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers, who made his fifth All-Star team and is having his first healthy season since 2020, became the latest to opt out of the game on Friday.

That was to the benefit of the Royals' closer. Carlos Estévez is headed to Atlanta to represent the American League in the Midsummer Classic as deGrom's replacement. Major League Baseball's official social media accounts broke the news on Friday afternoon.

Estévez, who will be making his second All-Star appearance (his first came 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels), was more than deserving. His 2.03 ERA is fifth among major league relievers with at least 40 innings pitched, and he leads the AL with 25 saves (28 opportunities).

Over the winter, Estévez signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Royals that includes a club option for 2027. He's not only been worth every dime, but in hindsight, it was a wonder more teams weren't in on him at that price point. He'd been excellent in 2024 as well for the Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.

Estévez joins Royals teammates Bobby Witt Jr. and Kris Bubic as the team's All-Star representatives this season. He's only the fourth reliever on the AL roster, joining the Boston Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman, the Houston Astros' Josh Hader, and the Seattle Mariners' Andrés Muñoz.

After this weekend's series against the New York Mets, Royals fans can wait to see if Estévez gets into the game in Atlanta on Tuesday.

