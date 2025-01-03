Royals Infield Prospect Listed As Potential Breakout Star For 2025
The Kansas City Royals enter 2025 looking to build off of their success in 2024, when they rebounded from 106 losses to win 86 games and clinch the second American League Wild Card spot.
They've been quiet in recent weeks after getting off to a hot start this offseason. They re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract and traded for Jonathan India to bolster their lineup.
But even if they don't add any more pieces this offseason, there is something for them to look forward to. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed 21-year-old infield prospect Austin Charles as one to watch in 2025.
"With an extremely athletic 6'5", 215-pound frame and 55-grade raw power, Charles has as much offensive upside as any hitter in the Royals system. He hit .257/.353/.386 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 64 RBI in 117 games at Single-A in 2024, and while there is some swing-and-miss to his game, his 25.8 percent strikeout rate is manageable," Reuter wrote on Friday.
Charles is likely a few years away from being Major League ready, so chances of him making an impact on the big-league roster in 2025 are slim. But he still could rise through the ranks of the Royals farm system and put himself on the radar for 2026 and beyond.
The Royals should certainly be high on him as they look towards the future, and it will be interesting to see how he progresses at the minor league level this year.
More MLB: Yankees Surprise Trade Idea Would Send Royals Starter With 105 OPS+ To Bronx