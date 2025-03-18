Royals Insider Discusses Underrated Prospects That Stood Out This Spring
The Kansas City Royals won 86 games last year and secured the second American League Wild Card spot after losing 106 games in 2023.
They made a few impactful additions this offseason to enhance their chances at another postseason run in 2025. However, the big-league roster isn't the only area of the team that is getting attention.
They have some intriguing prospects that have been overlooked but have also stood out this spring. That part of the team is certainly worth paying attention to. Jaylon Thompson of the Kansas City Star listed three underrated prospects that stood out to him in Cactus League play this spring.
"One who stood out is Daniel Vazquez. He added two hits in Friday’s game. He showcased his speed with a triple down the right-field line in the sixth inning. Defensively, Vazquez also played both second and short," Thompson said.
"I also was intrigued by a pair of international free agents. I think Royals shortstop Yandel Ricardo has a chance to be elite. He made a nice defensive stop to begin a double play."
These prospects have clearly impressed Thompson, and they certainly have a chance to make an impact with the Royals at some point in the near future.
The team already has a strong young core in place, but these prospects could find themselves in the mix relatively soon if they continue to impress.
Ricardo's defense impressed Thompson, as did the tools in Vazquez's arsenal. We'll see what these prospects can do soon.
