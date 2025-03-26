Royals Insider Reveals Newest Addition Will Bat Leadoff In 2025
The Kansas City Royals made several key moves this past offseason, retaining veteran pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Michael Wacha while also signing Carlos Estevez and trading for Jonathan India.
For India, the Royals had to give up right-hander Brady Singer, but it was a small price to pay to improve their offense for 2025.
India has looked good at spring training. Cactus League play is now over, and Opening Day is Thursday. Kansas City will open up at home against the Cleveland Guardians.
India's role on the team is clear, and Anne Rogers of MLB.com revealed what that role will be in 2025.
"India will be the Royals’ leadoff hitter after leaving a great first impression this spring (1.067 OPS in 19 games). Now he’ll need to translate those on-base skills to the regular season," Rogers wrote. "India will also see time at third base, and he and Massey both learned left field this spring. The Royals continue to state their confidence in both being able to play out there, so moving them from second to left (and India to third) will be a way to get both in the lineup every day."
India hit .248/.357/.392 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI, 13 stolen bases and a .750 OPS in 2024 with the Reds. The former Rookie of the Year should give the Royals a bit of an offensive boost in 2025 after they relied heavily on Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez.
Having him as the table-setter should help them produce better numbers this year.
