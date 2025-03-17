Inside The Royals

Royals Left-Hander Making 'Biggest Impression' In Spring Training

This left-hander is turning heads at Royals camp.

Curt Bishop

Sep 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) pitches during the top of the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) pitches during the top of the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals have a few interesting roster battles taking place at spring training. Several players have impressed in Cactus League play.

One interesting battle that is taking place right now is the one for the fifth starter job. At the present moment, it is a battle between two pitchers, left-handers Kris Bubic and Daniel Lynch IV.

Lynch has certainly impressed thus far this spring, and he is making a case to grab the fifth starter spot.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com recently listed the young left-hander as somebody who has made the biggest impression at Royals camp thus far.

"There aren’t too many roster battles for the Royals this camp, but Lynch has made the biggest one -- the fifth starter battle -- at least an interesting conversation. His spring ERA jumped to 3.21 after allowing three runs in four innings on Thursday, admitting he got out of his delivery a bit that led to lack of execution, but his stuff has looked solid in five Cactus League appearances and he still hasn’t walked a batter in 14 innings while striking out 11," Rogers reported.

Lynch has certainly performed well this spring. Last year, he made just 16 appearances, three of which were starts, though he performed well, going 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA and even earning a save.

If he can remain healthy, he could easily win the fifth starter spot for the Royals out of spring camp. He made his Major League debut in 2021, but might finally have the chance to unleash his potential.

More MLB: Royals $13 Million All-Star Dishes On Manager Matt Quatraro's Opening Day Decision

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/News