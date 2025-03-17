Royals Left-Hander Making 'Biggest Impression' In Spring Training
The Kansas City Royals have a few interesting roster battles taking place at spring training. Several players have impressed in Cactus League play.
One interesting battle that is taking place right now is the one for the fifth starter job. At the present moment, it is a battle between two pitchers, left-handers Kris Bubic and Daniel Lynch IV.
Lynch has certainly impressed thus far this spring, and he is making a case to grab the fifth starter spot.
Anne Rogers of MLB.com recently listed the young left-hander as somebody who has made the biggest impression at Royals camp thus far.
"There aren’t too many roster battles for the Royals this camp, but Lynch has made the biggest one -- the fifth starter battle -- at least an interesting conversation. His spring ERA jumped to 3.21 after allowing three runs in four innings on Thursday, admitting he got out of his delivery a bit that led to lack of execution, but his stuff has looked solid in five Cactus League appearances and he still hasn’t walked a batter in 14 innings while striking out 11," Rogers reported.
Lynch has certainly performed well this spring. Last year, he made just 16 appearances, three of which were starts, though he performed well, going 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA and even earning a save.
If he can remain healthy, he could easily win the fifth starter spot for the Royals out of spring camp. He made his Major League debut in 2021, but might finally have the chance to unleash his potential.
