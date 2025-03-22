Royals' Lineup Ranked 17th Best In MLB Entering 2025
The Kansas City Royals were busy this offseason, trading for Jonathan India and signing Carlos Estevez. They also brought back veteran pitchers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
Entering 2025, they'll hope to have a deeper postseason run after falling short in the American League Division Series to the eventual AL champion New York Yankees.
The AL Central is wide open, and the Royals should have a decent chance to climb to the top or at least clinch a Wild Card spot.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently ranked all 30 Major League Baseball teams projected Opening Day lineups. Kansas City was ranked 17th.
"Bobby Witt Jr. finished runner-up to Aaron Judge in AL MVP voting last year, after leading the junior circuit in batting average (.332) and hits (211). He's one of the five best players in the game right now," Kelly wrote.
"Salvador Perez is aging like a fine wine. Not only did the nine-time All-Star hit 27 home runs and drive in 104 runs last year, but he also set a new career-high with 44 walks."
The Royals' lineup could use another presence. Perhaps adding Mark Canha via trade could help them bolster their offense for 2025.
The Royals will rely heavily on Perez and Witt. Witt will have a chance to take home his first MVP award if he can repeat his success from 2024.
If they can produce similar results from last year and Vinnie Pasquantino can stay healthy, the Royals' offense should be in good shape.
