Royals Linked To $7.8 Million Angels Slugger By Insider Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Are the Royals buyers, though?

Jackson Roberts

Jun 7, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 7, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward (3) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals took a baby step toward buying at the trade deadline on Tuesday night.

With a 6-1 win over the Texas Rangers, the Royals broke their six-game losing streak that dragged them under .500 for the first time since April. More importantly, they showed that their offense, when functioning properly, can score more than two or three runs a night.

The Royals' power outage has been the story of the season. Vinnie Pasquantino leads the club with 10 home runs, and Kansas City is the only team with less than 50 home runs on the season so far. For comparison, 18 teams have at least 75.

One baseball insider recently linked the Royals as a potential destination for a slugger with 18 long balls on the season.

On Wednesday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed Los Angeles Angels slugger Taylor Ward as a "prime trade candidate" this summer, naming the Royals as one of the top potential fits for the 31-year-old.

"The Angels have been hesitant to trade Ward during the past two years, but with a $7.825 million salary and only one more year of club control, this might finally be the time to move him," Feinsand wrote.

"Ward is on pace to shatter his personal high in home runs (25 in 2024), belting 18 in his first 69 games this season. The 31-year-old has driven in 47 runs and has a .741 OPS, ranking in the 86th percentile in barrel percentage (14.1%) and the 87th percentile in chase percentage (21.1%). Potential fits: Guardians, Padres, Rays, Royals."

Ward has been struggling to get on base this season compared to his usual standard. He has a .323 on-base percentage in his eight-year career, and in 2025, it's down to .271. But if he can improve in that regard, his power numbers could propel him to a career year when all is said and done.

While Ward isn't a hitter who can carry a team, he's an ideal complementary piece. And Kansas City has Bobby Witt Jr. to lead the way, so Ward might be the best number-five or six hitter they can find to lengthen the lineup.

