Royals Listed Among Potential Fits For Astros World Series Winner

The Royals could be in the mix for a big upgrade at third base.

Apr 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of Houston Astros second base Jose Altuve (27) hat on the field during batting practice prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals have some work to do this offseason after falling short in the ALDS against the eventual American League champion New York Yankees. They won 86 games and secured the second AL Wild Card after losing 106 games in 2023.

The starting rotation is what carried the Royals in 2024, but their offense needs some work, as beyond AL MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr., there isn't too much firepower. This is why the Royals may need to dive into the free agent market.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report noted that there is a possibility that Alex Bregman could be a fit in Kansas City, citing a previous report from Tim Kelly.

"Bregman, who turns 31 right around Opening Day, ought to be able to get at least a six-year deal.," Miller wrote.

"The tricky part for his market is that most of the teams definitely looking for a third baseman are smaller-market teams.

Tim Kelly of B/R ranked Bregman's landing spots a month ago, with the Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals among the top four, along with the most likely outcome of him staying with Houston."

Obviously, the Royals would be a longshot destination for Bregman, as they are a small-market team, and Bregman is seeking something similar to the decade-long contract extensions given to Manny Machado, Austin Riley and Rafael Devers.

Kansas City likely will not be able to cough up that much money for that number of years. But Bregman would be a good fit for the Royals and would give them an extra power bat to protect Witt in the lineup.

