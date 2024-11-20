Padres Versatile $74 Million Superstar Named As Royals' Ideal Leadoff Hitter
The Kansas City Royals have the hardest thing in sports to find: a superstar. Now, they need to start surrounding him with the proper sidekicks.
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was sensational in 2024, becoming the first shortstop in Major League Baseball history to record a second 30-homer, 30-steal season and winning his first career Gold Glove. But if Witt wasn't doing otherworldly things at the plate, the Royals typically weren't scoring.
There are some key boxes to check for the Royals this winter. Their leadoff hitters were among the worst teams in baseball in on-base percentage, and they had no reliable everyday third baseman. If Kansas City can improve in both areas, they'll be much closer to their goal of becoming World Series contenders.
Matthew LaMar of Royals Review believes they can accomplish both objectives with one offseason signing. He recently urged Kansas City to land San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim to be their next third baseman/leadoff hitter.
The Royals need, among other things, an everyday third baseman. The Royals need, among other things, a leadoff hitter," LaMar said. "What if I told you that there is a free agent out there who can fulfill every one of those needs? That player is Ha-Seong Kim."
"How much will Kim cost? The median crowdsource figure at Fangraphs is four years at $18.5 million per year, for a total of $73.5 million. I don’t know if he’ll get that, but regardless, the Royals have the money—they’re at about $105 million in projected payroll at the moment, which is $10 million less than last year."
Kim, 29, is far more valuable than his baseline offensive stats (99 career OPS+) would indicate. He can play Gold Glove defense at the three key infield positions, steal 20-plus bases, and draw more than his fair share of walks even when he's not squaring the ball up consistently.
In other words, Kim is the ideal running mate for Witt, and a player worth making a sizable financial commitment to. His offseason shoulder surgery may not allow him to be ready by Opening Day, but it could also slash a few million dollars off his price tag.
