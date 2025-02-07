Royals Listed As Landing Spot For Ex-Silver Slugger
The Kansas City Royals have taken care of their pitching needs this offseason.
Their rotation is set thanks to the returns of Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen and they also managed to land a bullpen arm in Carlos Estevez. But the work isn't done yet.
While the offense got a boost thanks to the trade for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer, the Royals need just one more piece.
There are still options available in free agency that could give them the boost they need. Chad Jennings of The Athletic listed utility man Brandon Drury as somebody the Royals could target.
"Drury had a 118 OPS+ from 2021 to 2023, and he generated that offense while playing first, second, third, left and right. Basically, Drury would be a chance for the Royals to maybe find some cheap offense. Their projected Opening Day roster on FanGraphs includes seven hitters projected to have a sub-100 wRC+. That includes their entire bench and their starting third baseman, Maikel Garcia, who’s a great defender but had a 69 wRC+ last season. If Drury can bounce back to be just league average at the plate, he could help the Royals at multiple positions," Jennings wrote.
Drury did not have a good 2024 season. He hit just .169 with four home runs and a .469 OPS. However, he hit 26 home runs with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023.
Perhaps playing in a more hitter-friendly environment, as well as getting a change of scenery could help him rediscover his stroke at the plate.
He won't cost a lot, and if he can return to form, the Royals could be a serious threat to win the American League Central in 2025.
