Royals Loosely Linked To Cardinals $260 Million 10x Gold Glove Winner
The Kansas City Royals made one of their biggest moves of the offseason earlier this week when they signed veteran reliever Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $22 million contract.
At long last, they have a late-inning presence to go with Hunter Harvey and Lucas Erceg. Now, all that's left for the Royals to do is to add a bat to their mix.
The Royals' offense certainly let them down in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, and adding another threat could get them over the hump.
Will Leitch of MLB.com proposed the idea of the Royals trying for Nolan Arenado.
"The Arenado market appears to have dried up considerably, in part due to the Cardinals’ efforts to offload most of his remaining salary. You can still come up with some potential landing spots, depending on what happens with Alonso and Bregman: the Red Sox, the Mets, maybe even a team like the Royals," Leitch wrote.
Because the Cardinals are looking to shed payroll this offseason, this move is probably unlikely for the Royals, as they would have to pick up the majority of Arenado's salary. They typically have not been a team to hand out or take on large contracts.
However, adding Arenado would make sense for them as they try to boost their offense for 2025. Adding Jonathan India helps, but they need another presence to protect Bobby Witt Jr.
The eight-time All-Star could benefit from a change of scenery and playing for a team that is expected to win.
More MLB: Ex-Mets, Yankees Gold Glover Could Be Highest-Upside Option Remaining For Royals