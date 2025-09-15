Royals Manager Discusses Carlos Estevez's Injury: 'Really Mild'
The Kansas City Royals are falling out of postseason contention. They won on Sunday by a final of 10-3 over the playoff-bound Philadelphia Phillies, but lost the series and are now at .500 entering the final two weeks of the regular season. They are also six games back in the American League Wild Card race, which means their hopes of reaching October are remote as the season winds down.
To make matters worse, closer Carlos Estevez left Sunday's win with mild back tightness. The Royals removed him for precautionary reasons, but it's the last thing they need as they try to salvage their playoff hopes.
However, manager Matt Quatraro had a positive outlook on the situation, and assured fans that it isn't serious.
Royals Skipper Discusses Closer's Injury
"It’s really mild back tightness, and he was having trouble getting loose a little bit,” Quatraro told reporters. “He said he felt it right before he came out of the bullpen but didn’t say anything, and just kind of noticed it after. Didn’t want to cut it loose. But it’s very mild. The exam was good, so we don’t think it’s going be anything.”
Ultimately, the Royals appear to have avoided a worst-case scenario with Estevez. A more significant back injury would likely have taken him out for the rest of the season, which would ultimately put the Royals in an even worse position as they try to salvage their playoff dreams.
Estevez was signed to a two-year, $22 million contract last offseason to bolster the Royals bullpen. The veteran right-hander and former All-Star is 4-5 with a 2.43 ERA in 64 appearances and has recorded 39 saves this season.
The Royals will need him closing games if they want to turn their season around and make a run towards the last Wild Card spot. It appears that the Royals won't have to place him on the injured list, which is ultimately good news as they try to build off of Sunday's win and gain ground in the Wild Card race.
They have a crucial three-game set against the Seattle Mariners this week, and they are going to need Estevez for that stretch.
It will certainly be interesting to see if he can make it back in time for that series, but it does appear that the Royals have averted disaster with their closer.
