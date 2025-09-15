Royals May Have Found Pair Of Stars Despite Disappointing 2025 Season
The Kansas City Royals' playoff hopes took a big hit over the weekend, but don't tell that to Noah Cameron.
Cameron, the 26-year-old rookie from St. Joseph, Mo., delivered a brilliant seven-inning performance on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He struck out seven, allowed two solo home runs, and picked up his eighth win of the season.
But what made the performance all the more exciting for Royals fans was that Cameron dealt all day to a rookie catcher, and another local boy.
Royals rookie battery lifts team to big win
Carter Jensen, the Royals' rookie catcher who hails from Kansas City proper, got his first career start behind the plate, helping guide Cameron to a win. He also added a 1-for-4 at the plate with a run scored.
“We were talking before, ‘Hey, it’s a big day for Kansas City fans,’” Cameron said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “Two hometown guys. I’ve thrown to him 100 times. Trust him. He’s obviously amazing back there. Hopefully there’s more to come.”
Jensen also earned rave reviews behind the plate from franchise icon Salvador Perez, the catcher who the rookie is ultimately hoping to succeed as the team's primary starter.
"Got to be honest: He’s the future of the Kansas City Royals. He did a pretty good job today behind home plate. Especially what [the Phillies] offense can do," Perez said, per Rogers.
At 75-75, the Royals are just about cooked when it comes to making the playoffs. They trailed the Houston Astros by six games at the conclusion of play on Sunday for the third and final wild card spot, and they'd also have to leapfrog the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians.
However, Cameron isn't losing faith that his team can make a wild last-second push. And with the way he's pitching, it's a shame he can't take the ball every day.
“I think that’s how it is every game, especially with where we are in the playoff race,” Cameron said, per Rogers. “We’ve got to win games. There’s no more losing for us.”
More MLB: Vinnie Pasquantino Has Urgent 5-Word Message On Royals' Playoff Hopes