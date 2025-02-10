Royals-Mets Trade Idea Would Land $78 Million Slugger To Solve KC's Major Weakness
The Kansas City Royals still need what they've known was missing since early last season: a corner outfield bat.
It's really the one thing holding the Royals' lineup back from being among the best in the American League. They have an elite shortstop in Bobby Witt Jr., and solid options at catcher, first base, second base, and arguably, center field.
Unfortunately, the Royals whiffed on all the top corner outfielders available in free agency this winter. If they want to improve what is as obvious a weakness as one could find, they will likely have to hit the trade market.
Based on availability, the New York Mets' Starling Marte might be the best the Royals are going to do at this point. The former two-time All-Star looks to be on the wrong side of a designated hitter platoon in Queens, so he should be expendable.
On Monday, SB Nation's Jeremy Greco proposed a hypothetical trade that would send both Marte and Mets third baseman Brett Baty to Kansas City in exchange for relief pitcher Hunter Harvey and right fielder Hunter Renfroe.
"(The Mets) just added Pete Alonso back to the team, so they should be more willing than ever to get rid of (Marte)," Greco wrote.
"There was a rumored trade option earlier this off-season to swap Marte and Harvey but the Mets wouldn’t cover enough of his salary. Maybe they could tweak things a little bit with another rumored Royals target (Baty)."
A Baty-Marte package is highly intriguing for the Royals. Marte still put up a 104 OPS+ last year in his age-35 season and if he stays healthy, could be a solid right field bat. Meanwhile, Baty comes with former top prospect pedigree at another position that isn't solidified.
Marte is due $20.75 million in this final season of his four-year, $78 million Mets contract. The Royals might prefer the Mets eat some of the salary rather than include Baty, to keep payroll from ballooning too far past the $130 million threshold. However, that doesn't seem like the Mets' preference.
While getting a deal done might be tricky for the Royals with all the financial implications, there's no doubt Marte is there for the taking thanks to the Mets' impressive roster.
