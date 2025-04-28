Royals Move Up On Latest MLB Power Rankings List
The Kansas City Royals endured a rough start to the 2025 season, going 8-14 through their first 22 games of the year. However, they quickly picked themselves up off the mat with a six-game winning streak and are now just one game below the .500 mark.
The offense has been a problem for the Royals, but they put together a nice run last week after falling to 20th in Bleacher Report's last power rankings list.
Last week's run of six wins in seven games also helped them gain some ground in this week's power rankings list. Now, they rank 18th, which isn't anything special, but it's better than where they previously were.
"The Royals followed up a six-game losing streak with a six-game winning run that was finally halted with a loss to the Astros on Sunday, but they picked up back-to-back series wins along the way to get their season back on track. The offense ranks 29th in the majors with a .616 OPS and has averaged just 3.1 runs per game, so it's a small miracle they are just one game below the .500 mark," Joel Reuter writes.
The Royals bats remain an issue, but they were at the very least able to pick up some momentum thanks to last week's run and are back in postseason contention. They were a Wild Card team last year after winning 86 games during the regular season.
They now just sit 4 1/2 games back of first place in the American League Central.
