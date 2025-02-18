Royals Named Blockbuster Trade Fit For $50 Million All-Star From AL Central Rival
Kansas City Royals fans don't need to be told at this point that their team lacks a strong outfield.
For a team with designs on competing for an American League pennant, a starting outfield of MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Hunter Renfroe shouldn't be acceptable. Perhaps either Jonathan India or Michael Massey will find their way to the outfield at some point, but that shouldn't be counted on.
Fortunately, the Royals still have time to make a trade to improve their outfield--both before the season or later on. They don't have the deepest farm system out there, but thanks to a solid base of young talent at the big-league level, they can afford to give up some prospects.
Which outfielder should the Royals trade for, though? A baseball writer recently proposed one current division rival as a solution.
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named the Royals as a speculative trade fit for Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., who is entering the final guaranteed season of his six-year, $50 million arbitration extension.
"Robert was purportedly getting "a lot of interest" at the winter meetings, and clubs like the Reds and Giants reportedly made efforts to get him," Rymer wrote. "That none of this has led to an actual trade could be indicative of the precariousness of Robert's value after a down year in 2024."
"The Mets, Royals and Cleveland Guardians (are) contenders that could use upgrades in center field."
Robert, 27, was an All-Star and Silver Slugger in 2023, when he put up 38 home runs and 5.0 rWAR. Last season, though, his OPS dipped 200 points to just .657, and he was limited to 100 games played while dealing with hip and hamstring injuries.
Thanks to two club options, Robert could be under contract for the next three years at $55 million in total. But the time for the White Sox to trade him is now, giving his next team the option of whether or not to use those options.
Perhaps the Royals can convince their division rivals, who aren't expected to contend any time soon, that they're able to offer the best possible return for Robert.
