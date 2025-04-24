Royals Newest Reliever Turning Heads With Strong Start To 2025
The Kansas City Royals are off to a slow start. Entering Thursday's doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, they sat in third place in the American League Central with a 10-14 record.
The offense has been the main source of the problem for the Royals, as even the addition of Jonathan India hasn't helped Kansas City score more runs.
However, the pitching side is where everything is mostly fine. While the bullpen has endured some struggles, it has mostly held up, thanks in large part to left-hander Daniel Lynch IV.
Lynch earned the final bullpen spot and has run with it. FanSided's Tremayne Person even stated that Lynch has earned more trust heading into the month of May.
"Even after a strong second-half breakout from Lucas Erceg, the front office wasted no time reinforcing their late-inning options. They added veteran closer Carlos Estévez and bet on a bounce-back year from the hard-throwing Hunter Harvey. They expected a step forward from lefty Ángel Zerpa. But in a surprising twist, it’s Daniel Lynch IV— a former top starting pitching prospect — who’s quickly becoming one of the more dependable arms in the Royals’ bullpen," Person writes.
Entering Thursday's action, Lynch had appeared in 11 games for Kansas City, posting a 3-0 record and a 0.79 ERA while even recording a save. So far, he has been one of the top relievers in Major League Baseball and has certainly been one of Kansas City's most trusted arms.
It will be interesting to see if he can keep it up.
