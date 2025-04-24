Inside The Royals

Royals Newest Reliever Turning Heads With Strong Start To 2025

A breakout reliever is becoming a weapon in the Royals bullpen.

Curt Bishop

Apr 16, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) pitches in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Daniel Lynch IV (41) pitches in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals are off to a slow start. Entering Thursday's doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, they sat in third place in the American League Central with a 10-14 record.

The offense has been the main source of the problem for the Royals, as even the addition of Jonathan India hasn't helped Kansas City score more runs.

However, the pitching side is where everything is mostly fine. While the bullpen has endured some struggles, it has mostly held up, thanks in large part to left-hander Daniel Lynch IV.

Lynch earned the final bullpen spot and has run with it. FanSided's Tremayne Person even stated that Lynch has earned more trust heading into the month of May.

"Even after a strong second-half breakout from Lucas Erceg, the front office wasted no time reinforcing their late-inning options. They added veteran closer Carlos Estévez and bet on a bounce-back year from the hard-throwing Hunter Harvey. They expected a step forward from lefty Ángel Zerpa. But in a surprising twist, it’s Daniel Lynch IV— a former top starting pitching prospect — who’s quickly becoming one of the more dependable arms in the Royals’ bullpen," Person writes.

Entering Thursday's action, Lynch had appeared in 11 games for Kansas City, posting a 3-0 record and a 0.79 ERA while even recording a save. So far, he has been one of the top relievers in Major League Baseball and has certainly been one of Kansas City's most trusted arms.

It will be interesting to see if he can keep it up.

More MLB: Why Royals Could Benefit From $50 Million Slugger's 'Trade Stock' Trending Down

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/News