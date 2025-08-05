Royals Offseason Blockbuster Chastised As "Mediocre" After Waiver Loss
The Kansas City Royals made a few trades at the deadline to bolster their roster for the second half of the 2025 season. They were originally predicted to be sellers, but chose to augment their roster instead.
In the offseason, they traded right-hander Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer. The trade has not worked out well for the Royals.
India is hitting just .238/.325/.339 with five home runs, 32 RBI and a miserable .664 OPS. Wiemer was also recently placed on waivers and claimed by the Miami Marlins.
After Wiemer was lost on waivers, Caleb Moody of FanSided pointed out that this trade hasn't worked out well for Kansas City.
"While the Royals may not exactly be devastated that they lost Wiemer to the Marlins, it's undoubtedly somewhat of a black eye on this trade to no longer have him within their system," Moody wrote.
"While the Reds may not exactly be winning this deal, as Singer is throwing to just a 4.36 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and .243 BAA in 2025, it means India is all that's left to show for this deal on KC's end."
India hasn't provided the spark the Royals were hoping for this season. His power numbers are down and so is his average. But while Singer has struggled, he still is a reliable innings-eater for the Reds, and with all the injuries to their rotation, the Royals are certainly missing having him around.
Kris Bubic and Cole Ragans are both on the injured list.
