Royals Offseason Trade Acquisition Named Team's Worst Player In 2025
The Kansas City Royals are officially eliminated from postseason contention. Last year, they won 86 games and were a Wild Card team, but ultimately were unable to follow up that success this year. Their pitching staff held up its end of the bargain, but the offense let them down. Ultimately, they didn't do enough in the offseason to bolster their lineup for the 2025 season.
They had hoped that the trade for Jonathan India would help. They sent right-hander Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for India. However, the deal hasn't worked out well for the Royals.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report went through and named each Major League team's worst player, and for the Royals, India was named.
Royals' Jonathan India Named Team's Worst Player
"After a 2024 season in which Bobby Witt Jr. had to do seemingly everything for the Royals offense, their big offseason move to get him some lineup support was sending Brady Singer to Cincinnati for the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year. Instead of bolstering the offense, though, Jonathan India somehow made the Royals worse, now dead last in the American League in runs scored to squander what was a mighty fine pitching year," Miller wrote.
India is hitting just .235/.326/.343 with eight home runs, 42 RBI and a .668 OPS. He was the National League Rookie of the Year with the Reds back in 2021, but obviously didn't meet expectations in 2025.
The Royals have him under contract for just one more year, but it might be worth it for Kansas City to look for a potential trade partner and see if they can get India off their hands for 2026. When he's right, he can provide power, but the Royals didn't get what they had hoped for from him.
In addition, the Royals will have to look for more offensive help from the outside, as that was their ultimate downfall in 2025 and what cost them a chance to be in the playoffs.
The Royals typically don't spend big in free agency, but they might have to get creative. They could also hope for a bounce-back year from India. If he bounces back in 2026, the Royals' offense could look completely different.
It will be interesting to see what the Royals decide to do this offseason and what the future holds for India.
