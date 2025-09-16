Royals Outfield Struggles Remain Lynchpin For Team's 2026 Status
The Kansas City Royals are likely to miss the postseason this year after they won 86 games last year and were the second American League Wild Card team. After they lost the ALDS to the eventual pennant-winning New York Yankees, they didn't do enough to strengthen their roster for 2025. At 75-75, they are 6 1/2 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot, and with 12 games to go, things don't look promising.
It's going to take a miracle for the Royals to reach the postseason in 2025. They were let down by their offense once again, particularly lacking production in the outfield.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report listed each team's biggest offseason call, and for the Royals, it was whether or not they could fix their outfield for 2026.
Royals' 2026 Status Hinges On Outfield Production
"The Royals were a playoff team a year ago despite not getting competitive offensive production in their outfield. But it's again been an issue in 2025, and appears like it will be a major reason Kansas City misses the playoffs in 2026," Kelly wrote.
"However, another corner outfield addition from outside the organization is in order this offseason. They aren't going to be players for Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger, but Cedric Mullins and Trent Grisham are among the outfielders who will be free agents. Bryan Reynolds and Nick Castellanos could be trade candidates."
There are several players that could help the Royals out. They could really use somebody with power to boost their lineup. Jac Caglianone will be more seasoned, so that should help them some, but another addition from the outside would make sense for Kansas City.
This could help them bounce right back into the Wild Card race in 2026 and give them hope of making somewhat of a turnaround. The pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain, but the lineup, particularly the outfield, needs work, and it's a safe bet that general manager J.J. Picollo will be looking for players within the Royals' budget to help get the team off the ground in 2026.
It will certainly be interesting to see where the Royals land in their search for outfield help. They won't spend big, as that has typically not been how they like to operate, but they can still spend some money and make some impactful additions.
More MLB: Royals 22-Year-Old Wins Coveted Award, Has Shot To Win Opening Day Starting Job