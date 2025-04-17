Royals Outfielder Listed As 'No Longer Worth Defending' After Tough Start
The Kansas City Royals are off to a rough start this season. Through 19 games, they are 8-11 and were just swept by the New York Yankees.
Kansas City sits 2 1/2 games behind the first place Detroit Tigers in the American League Central, while currently occupying third place.
The offense is struggling, and certain players have not gotten off to good starts. One player in particular that has frustrated fans is outfielder MJ Melendez.
Jacob Milham of FanSided made a list of three Royals players that are no longer worth defending, and Melendez was at the top of the list.
"He made notable changes to his swing this offseason. The numbers prove it. But the numbers also prove that those changes haven't improved the results. The lefty's slash line is by far the worst in Kansas City, sitting at .085/.173/.170 as of Apr. 16. That is saying something considering Kansas City's run-scoring woes to start the 2025 season. He did give fans a glimmer of hope with his first home run and RBI in Yankee Stadium, but the -1 wRC+ is a stark shock back to reality for any fan," Milham writes.
The results have not been good for Melendez, and it is easy to see why Royals fans are losing their patience with him. He's struggling at the plate and hasn't made much progress on the defensive side either.
If his struggles continue, it may not be long before Kansas City decides to move on from him.
