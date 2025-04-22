Royals Pitching Prospect Is Off To Impressive Start In 2025
The Kansas City Royals are not off to a very good start in 2025. After earning a surprise Wild Card berth in 2024, the team is 9-14 through its first 23 games of the year.
That start has the Royals in third place in the American League Central, five games back of the first place Detroit Tigers. But even in the midst of a bad start, there are a few bright spots to highlight.
The Royals have some solid pitching in their system, including No. 14 prospect Drew Beam, who is off to a hot start. Anne Rogers of MLB.com discussed his hot start and why the Royals are so high on him.
"The Royals’ No. 14 prospect, Beam achieved one big milestone last week when he notched his first professional win, tossing six scoreless innings, with just four hits allowed, two walks and six strikeouts for High-A Quad Cities against Beloit (Marlins)," Rogers wrote.
"It was his third start of the year, with the Royals sending him right to High-A to begin the season. Last Thursday’s start was by far his best, and he now has a 3.77 ERA with 12 strikeouts and four walks in 14 1/3 innings this season."
This is certainly encouraging news for the Royals. Even in the midst of their rocky start, there are things to look forward to. The development of Beam is certainly exciting.
Though not close to Major League ready, he's off to a good start, and it may not be long before he rises through the ranks of the Royals system.
