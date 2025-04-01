Royals Place Speedy Outfielder On Injured List, Recall Super-Utility Man
The Kansas City Royals averted disaster on Monday when it was announced that Jonathan India would return to the lineup following a scary moment in Sunday's game. The new leadoff man was hit in the head by a fastball from Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase.
However, the Royals weren't exactly safe from other injury news. Late on Monday, it was announced that outfielder Dairon Blanco would land on the injured list with a right achilles injury, something that had been bothering him all spring training.
Anne Rogers of MLB.com announced the news on X, as well as the Royals' corresponding move. The move was made on Monday prior to the Royals game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
"[The Royals] did make a roster move today. Tyler Tolbert was selected to the 40-man roster and is here in Milwaukee. Dairon Blanco hits the IL with a right achilles injury, which he dealt with this spring."
Both Blanco and Tolbert are well known for their speed, and while losing Blanco hurts, it isn't a major loss, especially with the speed that Tolbert brings to the table.
Tolbert was being considered for the final bench spot towards the end of spring training. That role ultimately went to Cavan Biggio, who was signed to a minor league deal in January.
But now, Tolbert will get his chance to shine and prove himself. He'll likely be used almost exclusively as a pinch-runner or a defensive replacement. We'll see what he can do with his first opportunity of 2025.
More MLB: Why Royals Starter's Dominant 1st Outing Could Be Game-Changer For 2025 Campaign