Royals Place Struggling Infielder On Injured List With Ankle Issue
The Kansas City Royals are hanging around in the American League Wild Card race, but at 34-33, they are 9 1/2 games back in the AL Central.
This season, the offense has let them down. The pitching has performed well and has allowed them to stay in postseason contention.
But one member of the team that has been struggling for much of the 2025 season is second baseman Michael Massey. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse with Massey on Tuesday.
The team announced that Massey would be placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a left ankle sprain, retroactive to June 8.
"To say that Massey’s season hasn't gone to plan might be the understatement of all understatements, as the 27-year-old has been downright awful at the plate," wrote Caleb Moody of Kings of Kauffman.
"This season, he's slashing just .202/.221/.258 with two home runs, 14 RBI, a 25 wRC+ and -1.1 fWAR across 209 plate appearances.
"To put his season into a league wide perspective his 25 wRC+ and .479 OPS bothrank dead last in all of baseball amongst qualified hitters and his -1.1 fWAR is tied for second to last - only besting Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo’s -1.3 mark."
Massey was expected to be a key piece in the Royals lineup this year. But his bat hasn't quite caught up.
The injury also comes at the worst possible time when he is trying desperately to turn things around.
We'll see how long this keep him out.
More MLB: Royals Urged To Swing Bold Trade For Angels' 18-HR Slugger By MLB Insider