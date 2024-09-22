Royals' Playoff Hopes In Peril After Second Seven-Game Losing Streak In Last Month
The Kansas City Royals had a golden opportunity this week. With a strong homestand against the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants, they could ensure themselves of a playoff spot in 2024.
Six ugly losses later, the Royals are in mortal peril.
The Royals were swept by the Tigers to begin the week, then scored just one run against the Giants in three games over the weekend. They've lost seven in a row for the second time this month, and their 82-74 record puts them in a tie with the Tigers for the second Wild Card spot.
After peaking at over 95% at the beginning of this week, the Royals' playoff odds are now down to 78.0%, according to ESPN. That does not factor in results from the Minnesota Twins' second game of their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox, which has not yet started at the time of this article.
If Minnesota defeats Boston in the series finale, there will be a three-way tie among the three American League central foes (Kansas City, Detroit, and Minnesota) for the final two spots headed into the final six games of the year.
For how exciting the Royals season has been, it's been excruciating for fans to watch them bungle this final month. Vinnie Pasquantino's injury hurt, sure, but the offense going completely silent is inexcusable.
In September, the Royals rank dead-last in home runs (12), slugging percentage (.318), and OPS (.600). Their hitting with running in scoring position has been nonexistent, and outside of a couple hot stretches from Bobby Witt Jr., everyone has been equally dismal.
Kansas City was a great home team all season long, but they've taken their fate out of their own hands, and have to go on the road the rest of the way. They'll head to face the Washington Nationals in D.C. before finishing up with their fellow playoff hopefuls, the Atlanta Braves.
If playoff probabilities are to be trusted, the odds are still in the Royals' favor. But they've got to help themselves, and that means the bats have to wake up.
