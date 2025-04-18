Royals Praised For Awarding Ace Contract Extension Prior To 2025
The Kansas City Royals surprised everybody in 2024, winning 86 games and securing a Wild Card berth. However, they have not been able to follow up that success in 2025 thus far.
In their first 20 games, they are 8-12 and sit in third place in the American League Central, 3 1/2 games back of the first place Detroit Tigers.
Still, the 2025 season hasn't been devoid of bright spots for the Royals. In fact, there are a few offseason decisions that have panned out quite nicely for them thus far.
FanSided's Caleb Moody listed the extension the Royals gave left-hander Cole Ragans as a decision that appears to be working out just fine for them.
"Extending Cole Ragans and buying out some arbitration years was an obvious move for J.J. Picollo and the Royals' front office to make this winter, given how Ragans' tenure in Kansas City has gone to this point," Moody writes.
"After being traded to the Royals halfway through the 2023 season, Ragans went on to throw to a 2.64 ERA, 2.49 FIP and 1.07 WHIP in 12 starts. Then in 2024, he pitched to the tune of a 3.14 ERA, 2.99 FIP and 1.14 WHIP on route to his first All-Star appearance and a fourth place finish in AL Cy Young voting."
In his first four starts of the year, Ragans is 1-0 with a 2.28 ERA. So far, he appears to be the undisputed ace of the pitching staff.
If he can keep pitching this way, the Royals might have a chance to bounce back into contention soon.
