Royals Lose Veteran Outfielder to Rangers After 7 Years in Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals have a lot to be excited about with the coming season. Any time Bobby Witt Jr. is healthy and, on the roster, there's a lot to be excited about. But the Royals also have infielders Vinnie Pasquntino and Maikel Garcia who are looking to take another step forward after breakout seasons last year. The Royals are looking for a bounce back year from second baseman Jonathan India, who struggled in the wake of being traded to Kansas City.

The Royals also added Isaac Collins in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Collins was very good last season and could take another step forward in Kansas City. But one of the more exciting things with their offseason has been their pitching staff getting healthy. Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic are both eyeing big seasons after injury plagued campaigns last year.

Late in the offseason, the Royals made a move to sign a veteran outfielder, but as a result, they lost an outfielder who's been in their organization for seven years.

Rangers claim Royals outfielder Dairon Blanco off waivers

May 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Dairon Blanco (44) hits an RBI double in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Earlier this month, the Royals made a notable move by adding outfielder Starling Marte to the roster in free agency. Marte has been good over the last few years and should provide the Royals with some pop in a veteran bat. In the corresponding move, the Royals designated veteran outfielder Dairon Blanco for assignment. After a few days, the Royals announced that Blanco had been claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers shortly before the season is set to begin.

Blanco, 32, has played in 171 games with the Royals across four years in the big leagues. He's slashed .257/.312/.416 with 59 stolen bases, 34 RBI, and 23 extra base hits. He's played a solid role as a bench bat, pinch runner, and outfielder for Kansas City.

He's been in the Royals organization since 2019, but he didn't make his big league debut until 2022.

With the additions of Collins and Marte, it doesn't seem like there was going to be any room for Blanco on the roster, even as a backup. Now he's set to battle for a roster spot with the Rangers.