Royals Predicted To Land Orioles All-Star Slugger In Trade Deadline Surprise
Is there still a chance the Kansas City Royals will go after a big bat on the trade market this summer?
That's what MLB Network Analyst Greg Amsinger believes, in spite of the Royals' current sub-.500 record.
On Sunday, Amsinger attempted to predict the destinations for the biggest bats available at the upcoming trade deadline, and he paired the Royals with Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn, who began his big-league career in Kansas City before he was traded for cash ahead of the 2023 season.
"Ryan O'Hearn... He's on pace for 20 home runs and 59 RBIs," Amsinger said. "He's not a franchise changer, but he's a good hitter.
"I see him going back to his former digs. I don't think the Royals are out of it. I think they'll be buyers, and I see him going back to Kansas City. Ryan O'Hearn to the Royals."
While there can be no doubting that the Royals need another offensive contributor like O'Hearn, it might be too late for him to save them. At 49-52, they sit 4 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot, and Fangraphs gives them a 10.8 percent chance at the playoffs.
Plus, while there's certainly an argument to be made that the offensive contributions outweigh any positional concerns, O'Hearn is an imperfect fit for this roster. The Royals already have a lefty first baseman in Vinnie Pasquantino, a big-bodied corner outfielder in rookie Jac Caglianone, and they also need some designated hitter at-bats for Salvador Perez.
For two months, the Royals could juggle those concerns in the name of offense. But if it doesn't work, they'd be questioned as to why they gave up any assets in the middle of a non-contending season, and left their offense no closer to being fixed for 2026.
While we shouldn't expect the Royals to bring in any rentals, Amsinger is trying to warn us of the possibility, which means we can't fully count it out.
More MLB: Royals Could Cut Ties With First-Time All-Star; Red Sox, Cubs Among Potential Fits