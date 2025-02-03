Royals Predicted To Lose $5 Million Former All-Star To Nationals
The Kansas City Royals have taken care of upgrading their pitching staff this offseason. They recently signed Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $22 million contract after bringing back veteran starters Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
Now, all that's left for the Royals to do is add one more bat to the mix. Adding Jonathan India helps, but it doesn't improve the offense enough.
They could possibly look at bringing back Paul DeJong, who they acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline last season.
However, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report expects DeJong to be in the Opening Day lineup for the Washington Nationals.
"The Nationals won't want to block top prospect Brady House at third base, so if they do pursue an upgrade over current projected starter José Tena, someone like Paul DeJong who can likely be had on a one-year deal makes the most sense," Reuter wrote on Monday.
DeJong slashed .227/.276/.427 last season with a disappointing .703 OPS. However, he did hit 24 home runs and drive in 56 runs with Chicago and Kansas City.
The Royals would be smart to try and bring him back, as he provides power from the right side of the plate and can play all four infield positions. He could help improve the offense to a certain degree.
Still, Reuter expects him to sign in Washington, and losing him could hurt more than it may seem for Kansas City. He might be the best available bat on the free agent market.
