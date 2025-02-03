Dodgers Beloved 2-Time Champion Utility Player Predicted To Defect To Royals
The Kansas City Royals won't frequently be mentioned as "winners" of the Major League Baseball offseason, but they've quietly made a series of exciting moves.
Re-signing Michael Wacha, trading for Jonathan India, and adding closer Carlos Estévez were all wins for the Royals this winter. But they still have room for more offensive support, particularly in the outfield and at third base.
What if there's an inexpensive veteran available this winter who could fill any position the Royals needed and brings recent championship experience?
Content creator Robbie Hyde believes Kansas City can sign such a player in the form of beloved Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Enrique Hernandez, a postseason standout who can play virtually any position besides catcher.
"I have (the Royals) getting Kiké Hernandez," Hyde said. "At this point, the best role for Kiké is a utility role, but with the Royals having some question marks offensively in multiple positions, I think a veteran like Kiké could make some sense."
Hernandez, 33, has had sub-.700 OPS's in each of the last two regular seasons. But he's still a game-changer at the plate in the playoffs - he posted an .807 OPS in 14 games this postseason and owns a remarkable .874 career playoff OPS in 89 games.
With Bobby Witt Jr. as the no-doubt everyday shortstop, Hernandez could fill in on any given day at second base, third base, or any of the three outfield positions. His infectious personality would fit in well with the Royals' young clubhouse, and he can give them a little added thump against left-handed pitching.
Obviously, a reunion with the Dodgers is still on the table for Hernandez, but if the Royals offer him a little more money and an opportunity to start more often than LA does, he'd have to at least consider wearing a different blue in 2025.
