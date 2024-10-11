Royals Predicted To Lose Three-Time World Series Champion In Free Agency
All good things must come to an end, and the Kansas City Royals experienced that phenomenon on Thursday night.
The Royals' 3-1 loss to the American League's top seed, the New York Yankees, eliminated them from the ALDS by the same score, three games to one. A miraculous turnaround season for this plucky Kansas City team ultimately wasn't destined for playoff greatness.
The Royals will have plenty of work to do to improve on this season's standard, given the struggles of the bottom half of the lineup and bullpen for most of the season. And sometimes, improving the team is as much about who won't be returning as who will be joining the squad.
Relief pitcher Will Smith joined the Royals as the owner of one of the most remarkable streaks ever, of any kind. He had won three consecutive World Series with three different teams: the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers.
In 2024, though, Smith struggled, then got injured and could not pitch in the playoffs. Zachary Rotman of FanSided predicted that Smith, 35, would not be back in a Royals uniform in 2025.
"Smith had a rough go of things with the Royals, posting a 6.53 ERA in 45 appearances and 41.1 innings of work. He began the year as Kansas City's closer, but struggled so mightily to the point where he was quickly taken out of that role and eventually was used primarily in low-leverage spots," said.
"With how Smith pitched in Kansas City for much of the season, there's little reason for Kansas City to entertain a reunion, especially with his World Series streak over."
Smith is a 12-year veteran with a 3.85 career ERA, so there might be a spot for him on a big-league roster in 2025 if he commits to his rehab and keeps playing for another season. But with the Royals hoping to return to contention next season, it's likely that opportunity will come elsewhere.
More MLB: Former Yankees All-Star 'Unlikely' To Return To New York Could Be Fit For Royals