Royals Predicted To Make 'Inevitable' Trade To Solve 'Huge Mess' During 2025 Season
The Kansas City Royals have a lot of talent, but also a lot of flaws.
It's no accident that this Royals team was in the playoffs last season. They have a mega-star in Bobby Witt Jr., a decent cast of role players, and a very solid pitching staff. But they also had the worst starting outfield of any team in the postseason.
Six months later, the outfield situation has only improved marginally, if at all. New leadoff hitter Jonathan India is attempting to learn left field on the fly, and the rest of the outfield options are exactly the same as the Royals had for the bulk of last year.
Rather than continuing to hope for an unexpected breakout from Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, or Hunter Renfroe, one Royals writer is predicting that the team will eventually spring into action.
On Tuesday, Matthew LaMar of Royals Review opined that a trade for Kansas City to land a new outfielder at some point during the season was "inevitable," calling the current depth chart a "huge mess."
"All offseason, the Royals tried to get an outfield bat at a price point that they were comfortable with," LaMar wrote. "They knew they needed a bat and a legitimate corner outfielder. It was painfully clear last year that the outfield was a weakness of the team. Nothing has happened in the first 10 games to suggest otherwise.
"This is not a problem that will go away, at least for months... So strap in: it’s gonna be a bumpy ride until the Royals inevitably trade for some help in June.
As for which outfielders could be available at the trade deadline, the list is relatively short at the moment, though it could certainly grow as teams fall out of the race. Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward have been frequently discussed trade candidates for months, so they're worth keeping an eye on.
Will LaMar's premonition prove to be correct? If not, there are bound to be more than a handful of Royals fans angry about the front office's inaction.
More MLB: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Contract Praised After Blue Jays Extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.