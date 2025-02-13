Royals Predicted To Make Major 2025 Trade; Blue Jays $33M All-Star Floated As Fit
The Kansas City Royals made some nice moves this winter, but as the 2025 regular season approaches, their roster still looks unfinished.
Though they have a superstar in Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals are still short on offense, especially in comparison to other contenders. In a wide-open American League, they would have liked to have added bigger names to their lineup.
Unfortunately, the Royals' pursuits of big bats like Anthony Santander and Jurickson Profar came up short. But their offensive needs aren't going away anytime soon, so between now and the 2025 trade deadline in July, there could be more moves coming.
On Wednesday, Preston Farr of Farm to Fountains predicted that the Royals would make at least one big trade for a star hitter by the deadline, while mentioning Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette as one potential target.
"General Manager J.J. Picollo doesn’t want to be done with his roster, and should this team compete the way they hope, he’ll get another chance to round it out this summer," Farr wrote.
"A disappointing showing from Toronto could put rental Bo Bichette on the trade block. Other potential names are difficult to consider since it depends so heavily on the standings come June and July. The move would almost certainly be for a third baseman or an outfielder."
The difficult thing about projecting a Bichette trade, based on Farr's last statement, is that he's neither a third baseman nor an outfielder. He's long been speculated to move to second base because of his mediocre defense at shortstop, but he hasn't played an inning at the hot corner in either MLB or the minors.
Bichette is a good athlete, though, and the Royals also have the designated hitter spot to play with. If Jonathan India proves himself capable of playing left field, perhaps the Royals could slot Bichette in at second base.
The sentiment that the Royals will trade for someone is the most important takeaway of all. They tried to upgrade their offense this winter, and they made minimal, if any, improvement. Assuming they put themselves in playoff position by the deadline, they'll be a team to watch on the trade market.
