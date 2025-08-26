Royals Predicted To Non-Tender Struggling Former ROY After Rough 2025
The Kansas City Royals have begun to play much better baseball as of late. They are 67-65 and sit just four games back of the third and final American League Wild Card spot with 30 games remaining on the 2025 regular season schedule. They won 86 games last year and were the second Wild Card team, defeating the Baltimore Orioles in the first round before losing the ALDS to the New York Yankees.
They were busy in the offseason, with one of their biggest moves being the trade for Jonathan India. In that deal, they sent right-hander Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately, the deal hasn't panned out too well for Kansas City, as India has struggled at the plate.
In The Athletic's latest power rankings, the Royals sit in the No. 14 spot. Johnny Flores Jr. discussed the India trade and how it has not worked out for the Royals thus far, even making a prediction that India may not be back with the Royals in 2026.
Royals Predicted To Cut Ties With Ex-ROY In 2026
"Added in the offseason in exchange for Brady Singer, India was brought in to help lengthen the Kansas City lineup, particularly at the top of the order. Yeah, about that," Flores wrote.
"Over 119 games, the 2021 Rookie of the Year has an 89 wRC+, and is currently worth -0.2 fWAR. India has never been a particularly strong fielder, but things have certainly spiraled out in 2025, where, among qualified fielders, he’s been worth -14 Outs Above Average. Neither noted terrible fielders Nick Castellanos or Juan Soto have been that bad, and yet India finds himself as a net negative in every facet of the game: hitting, baserunning and fielding. He’ll turn 29 in the offseason, and entering his final arbitration year, he profiles as an easy non-tender candidate or a reclamation project for another team."
India has struggled in the field, but he also isn't doing much at the plate either. He is hitting .234/.326/.347 with eight home runs, 41 RBI and a .673 OPS. He also has an 89 OPS+. He is currently under contract through 2026, but if he is non-tendered, he'll hit free agency.
He certainly hasn't panned out for the Royals, and since they already have Michael Massey, it would make sense for them to at least consider letting India walk.
