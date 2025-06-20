Royals Predicted To Snag Enticing Outfielder In Marlins Deal
The Kansas City Royals will be looking to strengthen their outfield before the July 31 trade deadline.
With an additional focus on adding power to their lineup, the Royals have been linked to a potential trade with the Miami Marlins.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposed a deal on Friday that could address Kansas City’s offensive needs while offering Miami a pair of promising prospects to aid their rebuilding efforts.
Bowden’s trade proposal is as follows: "Royals — Acquire OF Kyle Stowers from Marlins for LHP David Shields and C Ramon Ramirez."
"The Royals are looking for power and acquiring Stowers from the Marlins would make a lot of sense," Bowden wrote.
"Stowers, 27, is slashing .272/.340/.460 (120 OPS+) with 10 homers and 34 RBIs. He would become the Royals’ everyday left fielder. He is under team control through the 2029 season. In return, Miami would get Shields, who was a second-round pick last year. The 18-year-old lefty’s career is off to a promising start, posting a 3.26 ERA over eight outings in rookie ball and Low A. The Marlins would also acquire Ramirez, who could become available because the Royals have two better catching prospects in Blake Mitchell and Carter Jensen. Ramirez, 20, has an .838 OPS with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 44 games this season in Low A. He’s currently on the injured list and hasn’t played this month.”
For the Marlins, the return here is compelling, with Shields and Ramirez both showing the potential to have a high ceiling.
This trade seems to make sense for both sides; the Royals would gain a proven bat to aid their playoff push, while the Marlins would acquire young talent to build for the future.
