Royals Projected To Land All-Star Closer In Free Agency
The Kansas City Royals have been one of Major League Baseball's most exciting teams in 2024. They are likely to reach the postseason as a Wild Card team and could ride the red-hot bat of Bobby Witt Jr. or a strong starting rotation on a deep run.
If there is one weakness with this team, the bullpen would be it. They are without four key pieces, those being James McArthur, Hunter Harvey, Will Smith, and Chris Stratton.
This offseason, we could see the Royals attempt to bolster their bullpen. Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report even predicted that it will be Kansas City who ultimately signs left-hander Tanner Scott.
"When the Padres dealt for Scott at the trade deadline, Ken Rosenthal reported the Yankees, Orioles, Royals, and Phillies all expressed interest in signing him," Beaston wrote. "All four of those teams, playoff contenders this year, should remain in contention for him this offseason."
The Royals could certainly benefit from Scott's presence at the back end of their bullpen. Beaston even considered them a "dark horse" to sign him.
The Royals don't always spend big on free agents, but Scott would be worth every penny. Plus, they spent some money last offseason, and it helped them emerge as a contender.
Scott would likely become the team's closer, but he and Lucas Erceg would form a lethal combination at the back end of their bullpen. The Royals have proven that they plan to win in the future. We'll see if Scott ends up being on their radar.
