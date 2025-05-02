Royals Provide Latest Injury Update On 9x All-Star Catcher
The Kansas City Royals are on a hot streak, having won nine of their last 10 games following a dreadful 8-14 start to the 2025 season. They are looking to follow up their surprise American League Wild Card berth with another playoff run this year.
However, despite sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday and improving to 17-15 on the year, there is a little cause for concern, and it has nothing to do with the club's performance.
Nine-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez left the game on Thursday afternoon. He was pinch-hit for by Cavan Biggio late in the ballgame.
It was later revealed that the star catcher was dealing with left hip soreness.
Anne Rogers, who covers the Royals for MLB.com, provided the latest update on Perez's status.
"Felt soreness while running the bases on a double in the fifth inning May 1. Will get testing done to determine severity and availability for May 2," Rogers reported.
Losing Perez for any amount of time would be a significant blow for the Royals, who seem to have found their groove after a bad start to 2025.
Perez is struggling a bit to start the year. The veteran catcher is slashing. 237/.280/.381 with two home runs, 16 RBI and a .661 OPS.
The 34-year-old is a five-time Gold Glove winner, five-time Silver Slugger, a 2015 World Series champion and a World Series MVP. The Royals will hope that his injury isn't too severe and that he can be back in the lineup soon.
More MLB: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Sends 5-Word Message After Sweep, 22-Game Hit Steak